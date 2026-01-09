Weather Turbulence Forces Air India Flights to Reroute in UK

Air India faced unexpected detours for two of its flights heading to the UK, as severe weather conditions created disruptions. One flight, originating from Mumbai and destined for London Heathrow, was rerouted to London Gatwick out of caution. Navigating the skies with a Boeing 777, the aircraft held over Heathrow before making a strategic landing at Gatwick.

Similarly, another flight from Amritsar aimed at Birmingham found its journey redirected. Piloted by a Boeing 787, it could not conclude its trip at the initial destination due to adverse weather. Consequently, the aircraft diverted to London Heathrow to prioritize a safe landing.

The weather disruptions underscore the importance of flexibility and safety in international air travel, emphasizing Air India's commitment to passenger safety amid unpredictable conditions.