India Calls Out US Mischaracterization in Trade Deal Talks
The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted claims by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, stating India has been close to a trade deal with the US multiple times. Misrepresentation of discussions and deadlines set by the US have reportedly impeded the bilateral trade agreement process between the two nations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly refuted remarks by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, categorizing them as "not accurate" concerning Indo-US trade deal negotiations. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized several close encounters with a potential trade agreement, countering Lutnick's previous statements.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have engaged in multiple dialogues over the past year, discussing elements of their expansive partnership. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to crafting a balanced and mutually beneficial trade accord with the US, revealing extensive negotiations since February the prior year.
Commerce Secretary Lutnick claimed that a lack of direct dialogue between Modi and Trump stalled the trade deal's completion, blaming missed deadlines and the subsequent prioritization of trade engagements with Asian nations. Despite this, India remains optimistic about finalizing a trade agreement.