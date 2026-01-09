Left Menu

Trade Tensions: India's Firm Stance Amid US Claims

India dismissed comments by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claiming a failed trade deal due to Modi's lack of a phone call. Despite tensions and tariffs, India remains committed to a beneficial agreement. The stalled trade negotiations are a significant point in the strained India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:36 IST
Trade Tensions: India's Firm Stance Amid US Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, India has strongly refuted US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's assertions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction was a reason for a trade deal's failure last year. India called Lutnick's remarks 'inaccurate' and stated its continued interest in a mutually beneficial agreement.

The trade negotiations encountered severe hindrances following President Trump's imposition of a hefty 50% tariff on India, coupled with an additional 25% duty linked to India's Russian crude oil purchases. This has exacerbated tensions in the bilateral relationship.

The Indian government has emphasized that during 2025, Modi and Trump have engaged in multiple discussions aimed at advancing the trade agenda. Officials stressed that a mere phone call would not have sealed the deal, contrary to Lutnick's claims, and highlighted ongoing challenges such as tariffs and immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

 India
2
NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

 India
3
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

 India
4
IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026