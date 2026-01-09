Left Menu

Delhi's Strategic Move: Box Parking to Untangle Traffic Chaos

Under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, 56 spots across Delhi have been identified for roadside box parking to alleviate traffic congestion and improve road safety. This initiative aims to accommodate nearly 3,000 vehicles, facilitating better traffic flow and unhindered access for emergency vehicles.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to streamline traffic and improve road safety, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced the identification of 56 locations for roadside box parking across the city. This measure aims to address congestion issues caused by erratic parking in busy market areas.

The new parking spaces, with the capacity to accommodate around 3,000 vehicles, are spread across high-footfall areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kamla Nagar Market, and Vikas Marg, among others. This initiative seeks to promote smoother traffic flow and ensure emergency vehicles have unimpeded access.

With the input of the Delhi Traffic Police, areas notorious for severe traffic jams were targeted for these parking solutions. The effort has led to the marking of parking boxes at 50 of the 56 identified sites, using the police department's own resources. This strategic move is expected to enhance organized parking, better utilize space, and reduce vehicular pollution.

