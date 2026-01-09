Delhi's Strategic Move: Box Parking to Untangle Traffic Chaos

In a bid to streamline traffic and improve road safety, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced the identification of 56 locations for roadside box parking across the city. This measure aims to address congestion issues caused by erratic parking in busy market areas.

The new parking spaces, with the capacity to accommodate around 3,000 vehicles, are spread across high-footfall areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kamla Nagar Market, and Vikas Marg, among others. This initiative seeks to promote smoother traffic flow and ensure emergency vehicles have unimpeded access.

With the input of the Delhi Traffic Police, areas notorious for severe traffic jams were targeted for these parking solutions. The effort has led to the marking of parking boxes at 50 of the 56 identified sites, using the police department's own resources. This strategic move is expected to enhance organized parking, better utilize space, and reduce vehicular pollution.