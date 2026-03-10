Left Menu

Pieter Elbers' Unexpected Departure: Navigating IndiGo's Turbulent Skies

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, resigned unexpectedly after a tenure marked by significant international expansion and operational challenges, including major flight disruptions in December. Despite successes like hosting the IATA meeting, his exit leaves IndiGo seeking a new leader amidst ambitious growth plans.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:07 IST
Pieter Elbers, the Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, has unexpectedly resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. His departure comes after a period of notable achievements, including the expansion of the airline's international operations and hosting the International Air Transport Association's annual general meeting in India for the first time in 42 years.

Despite these successes, Elbers' tenure was marred by significant operational disruptions in December, which saw over 2,500 flight cancellations in just three days. The unprecedented issues, primarily due to a lack of planning in implementing new flight duty norms for pilots, prompted Elbers to issue repeated apologies to affected passengers.

IndiGo, currently holding a 63.6 percent share of the domestic market, now faces the challenge of finding a new CEO. Co-Founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will manage interim operations, with the airline set on ambitious growth plans. Elbers, who joined IndiGo in September 2022 after a long career at KLM, leaves behind a legacy of growth intersected by challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

