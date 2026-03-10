Left Menu

UP's Dairy Expansion: A Boost for Bundelkhand's Economy

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal to set up a new dairy plant and expand an existing unit in Bundelkhand. This initiative aims to enhance processing capacity, improve farmers' incomes, and create jobs, contributing to the state's goal of becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking strides to bolster the dairy industry in the Bundelkhand region. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved plans for a new 20,000-litre-per-day dairy plant in Banda and the enhancement of an existing facility in Jhansi to 30,000 litres per day.

Indian Dairy Machinery Company Ltd has been appointed to handle the civil and mechanical work for these projects, with financial backing from the state government. This expansion is vital as Uttar Pradesh is India's largest milk producer, and demand for dairy products is on the rise.

The increased capacity will help reduce milk spoilage, boost farmers' income, and generate new job opportunities in the region. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to propel Uttar Pradesh towards becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

