Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: Probe Underway

A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district resulted in the loss of 14 lives, leading Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to initiate a probe to determine the cause.

The Deputy CM, overseeing the transport portfolio, emphasized that an inquiry has been launched following the road accident, which caused numerous fatalities and injuries. Agnihotri assured that the administration responded swiftly, with the injured receiving medical care in multiple hospitals.

The accident, occurring on a Friday afternoon, involved an overloaded bus exceeding its 39-passenger capacity. It veered off its route from Shimla to Kupvi, ultimately plunging into a 500-foot gorge near Haripurdhar village. While the official cause remains undetermined, locals allege the driver lost control, possibly due to frost on the road.