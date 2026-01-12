Left Menu

Trump's Stand Against ExxonMobil: A New Chapter in Venezuelan Oil Politics

US President Donald Trump showed reluctance to involve ExxonMobil in Venezuela's oil affairs after criticism from its CEO. Trump aims for US direct control over Venezuelan oil to bolster economic stability post-Maduro. While some remain skeptical, the administration prioritizes infrastructure rebuilding via significant oil investments.

In a decisive move on Sunday, President Donald Trump expressed his hesitation in allowing ExxonMobil to operate in Venezuela due to critical remarks from the company's CEO, Darren Woods, regarding oil investments in the nation post-Maduro. Trump's comments on Air Force One revealed his dissatisfaction with Exxon's cautious approach.

During a meeting with major oil executives, Trump attempted to alleviate concerns by assuring that future dealings would circumvent the Venezuelan government, aiming instead for direct collaborations with the United States. However, skepticism lingers among industry leaders, as noted in Woods' remarks about current unviable commercial conditions in Venezuela.

In efforts to stabilize Venezuela's economy and politics, Trump signed an executive order ensuring Venezuelan oil revenue protection. This action, alongside plans to control the sale of Venezuelan oil on the global stage, underscores the administration's strategy to harness energy resources for infrastructure restoration.

