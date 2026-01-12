Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

A fatal crash in Jharkhand's Garhwa district has claimed the lives of four people. Late on Sunday night, a four-wheeler collided with a truck in the Bel Champa area, leading to a significant impact that pushed the vehicle into a roadside house.

Garhwa police officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari reported that all four bodies were extracted from the mangled vehicle using a gas cutter due to the crash's severity. The incident highlights the potential dangers of nighttime driving in the region.

Authorities have sent the deceased for post-mortem examinations while investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic accident. Efforts are ongoing to piece together the events that resulted in this devastating loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)