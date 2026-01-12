Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

A devastating collision in Jharkhand's Garhwa district resulted in the deaths of four individuals after their vehicle hit a truck. The crash's impact led the car to smash into a nearby house. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal crash in Jharkhand's Garhwa district has claimed the lives of four people. Late on Sunday night, a four-wheeler collided with a truck in the Bel Champa area, leading to a significant impact that pushed the vehicle into a roadside house.

Garhwa police officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari reported that all four bodies were extracted from the mangled vehicle using a gas cutter due to the crash's severity. The incident highlights the potential dangers of nighttime driving in the region.

Authorities have sent the deceased for post-mortem examinations while investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic accident. Efforts are ongoing to piece together the events that resulted in this devastating loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

