Market Momentum: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Jobs Data
U.S. stock index futures climbed as investors reviewed December jobs data, showing slower-than-expected growth in payrolls and a slight drop in unemployment. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 50,000 against a 60,000 forecast, while the unemployment rate was lower than anticipated. Key indices showed positivity in response.
In an encouraging sign for investors, U.S. stock index futures experienced an upswing on Friday after the release of the December payroll data.
The Labor Department reported a modest increase in nonfarm payrolls by 50,000, falling short of economists' predictions of a 60,000 rise. Nonetheless, the unemployment rate improved slightly to 4.4%, edging out analyst expectations.
As of 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis gained 90 points (0.18%), S&P 500 E-minis rose by 14.5 points (0.21%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 60.5 points (0.24%).
