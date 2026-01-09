Market Momentum: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Jobs Data

In an encouraging sign for investors, U.S. stock index futures experienced an upswing on Friday after the release of the December payroll data.

The Labor Department reported a modest increase in nonfarm payrolls by 50,000, falling short of economists' predictions of a 60,000 rise. Nonetheless, the unemployment rate improved slightly to 4.4%, edging out analyst expectations.

As of 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis gained 90 points (0.18%), S&P 500 E-minis rose by 14.5 points (0.21%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 60.5 points (0.24%).

(With inputs from agencies.)