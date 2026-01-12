Guimarães Taps EIB Advisory to Fast-Track Climate-Neutral Mobility as European Green Capital 2026

As it officially begins its tenure as European Green Capital 2026, the municipality of Guimarães has signed a strategic advisory agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)—funded by the European Commission—to accelerate the city’s transition toward climate-neutral urban mobility.

The agreement was formally acknowledged during the Green Capital launch ceremony, attended by Ricardo Araújo, Mayor of Guimarães, João Fonseca, Head of the EIB Group Office in Portugal, and Patrick Child, Deputy Director-General at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment.

Turning Strategy into Investable Climate Action

Under the agreement, EIB Advisory will provide targeted technical and financial expertise focusing on two closely linked priorities:

Updating Guimarães’ Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) to align with climate-neutral objectives

Preparing technical, economic, and financial feasibility studies for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, envisioned as the backbone of the city’s low-carbon mobility network

The BRT system is expected to significantly cut transport-related emissions, improve air quality, and enhance accessibility for residents—while serving as a scalable model for medium-sized European cities.

Managed by the EIB and funded by the European Commission through the Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, the advisory assignment is designed to de-risk projects, improve bankability, and accelerate readiness for future financing and implementation.

Innovation at the Core of Climate-Neutral Cities

By combining strategic urban planning with data-driven mobility design and financial structuring, the initiative reflects a new approach to city-led climate action—one that moves beyond ambition to deliverable, fundable infrastructure.

“Cities are at the heart of the climate transition,” the partners noted. “This collaboration helps turn long-term strategies into concrete investments that directly benefit citizens—cleaner air, better mobility, and a more resilient urban environment.”

Sustainable mobility is a cornerstone of the European Green Capital framework, and Guimarães’ early move to strengthen project pipelines positions it as a front-runner in Europe’s climate innovation ecosystem.

A First-Mover Signal for Mission Cities and Innovators

Guimarães is among the first Portuguese cities to receive EIB Advisory support under the European Commission’s Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, part of the InvestEU programme. The initiative supports 100+ cities in becoming climate-neutral by 2030, serving as living laboratories for Europe’s green transition.

Call to Action: An Open Platform for Early Adopters

As Guimarães advances from planning to implementation, the city’s mobility transformation creates opportunities for:

Urban mobility and transport-tech providers

Clean transport and BRT system innovators

Data, AI, and smart-city solution developers

Public and private investors seeking climate-aligned urban projects

Early adopters and solution providers are invited to engage as Guimarães builds the next generation of climate-neutral, citizen-centric urban transport—setting a benchmark for cities across Europe.