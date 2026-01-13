Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

Federal officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd in Minneapolis, following a car crash involving immigration agents, intensifying tension after the recent shooting of Renee Good. The incident has sparked protests and criticism of the Trump administration's immigration tactics, prompting responses from state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 13-01-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 03:47 IST
Federal officers resorted to tear gas to disperse a crowd in Minneapolis that had gathered in response to a car crash involving immigration agents. This incident unfolded just blocks from where Renee Good was fatally shot last week, adding fuel to the existing tension.

On Monday, as agents questioned a man whose car was rear-ended, bystanders gathered, prompting law enforcement to use tear gas before leaving the scene amid chants of 'cowards!' The previous weekend saw increased immigration enforcement actions in the area, drawing protests or vigils across the US to honor Good and criticize the administration's approach.

Minnesota officials, including the attorney general and mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, planned a news conference to address the immigration activities. Governor Tim Walz and his wife visited Good's memorial, denouncing explanations provided by federal authorities for her shooting. Meanwhile, in Portland, a Venezuelan national faced charges after an altercation with US Border Patrol agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

