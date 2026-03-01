US Domestic News Briefs: Legal Battles and High-Stakes Diplomacy

FedEx faces legal challenges in Miami as customers seek refunds following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against emergency tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported goods.

The U.S. Justice Department has charged 30 more individuals in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church, expanding the scope of the case initially involving former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

In Kansas, two transgender men, backed by the ACLU, are contesting a new state law they claim violates constitutional rights by invalidating transgender individuals' identification documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)