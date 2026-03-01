US Domestic News Briefs: Legal Battles and High-Stakes Diplomacy
Recent US domestic news covers legal actions against FedEx for emergency tariffs, the US DOJ's charges over an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota, a lawsuit challenging Kansas' new transgender law, CIA's assessments on Iran's leadership, Radiohead's demand from ICE, and Trump's AI technology directive involving Anthropic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 05:24 IST
FedEx faces legal challenges in Miami as customers seek refunds following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against emergency tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported goods.
The U.S. Justice Department has charged 30 more individuals in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church, expanding the scope of the case initially involving former CNN anchor Don Lemon.
In Kansas, two transgender men, backed by the ACLU, are contesting a new state law they claim violates constitutional rights by invalidating transgender individuals' identification documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rubio cancelled his trip to Israel early next week following US-Israel strikes on Iran, State Department official says, reports AP.
Israeli officials tell AP Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. Neither Iran nor the US have confirmed, reports AP.
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony
Judicial Scrutiny Looms Over West Bengal's Doubtful Voter List
Southern Railways Gears Up for Attukal Pongala Festival with Special Train Services