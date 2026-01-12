Revolutionizing the Road: The All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled

In a grand showcase at Hyderabad's Automotive Kia, the All-New Kia Seltos was unveiled, marking a new era for midsize SUVs. With its commanding presence, the Seltos stands out in the segment with segment-leading dimensions and innovative technology features.

Kia's latest release embraces the Opposites United design philosophy, featuring the new Digital Tiger Face and Ice Cube LED lights. Inside, the Seltos offers a more sophisticated driving experience with a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display and Bose audio system, capturing the essence of luxurious comfort.

Built on the new K3 platform, the Seltos offers advanced safety features including a Level-2 ADAS suite and a robust 24 standard safety pack. Priced from ₹10.99 lakhs, this vehicle reaffirms Kia's commitment to customer-centric, high-value products, setting a new benchmark in the mid-SUV category.

