MAN Industries Secures Landmark Rs 550 Crore Orders

MAN Industries (India) has secured Rs 550 crore worth of orders from domestic and international clients to supply coated line pipes and related solutions. The orders are set for execution over the next six months, contributing to an unexecuted order book now valued at Rs 4,600 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MAN Industries, a leading line pipes manufacturer in India, announced a significant achievement with the acquisition of Rs 550 crore in orders from both domestic and international customers.

The company will supply coated line pipes and related solutions, with the projects anticipated for completion within six months, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

These new contracts lift the company's unexecuted order book to a substantial Rs 4,600 crore, highlighting its pivotal role in the high-pressure transportation sectors for oil, natural gas, and water.

