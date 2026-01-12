MAN Industries Secures Landmark Rs 550 Crore Orders

MAN Industries, a leading line pipes manufacturer in India, announced a significant achievement with the acquisition of Rs 550 crore in orders from both domestic and international customers.

The company will supply coated line pipes and related solutions, with the projects anticipated for completion within six months, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

These new contracts lift the company's unexecuted order book to a substantial Rs 4,600 crore, highlighting its pivotal role in the high-pressure transportation sectors for oil, natural gas, and water.