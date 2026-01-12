Anurag Thakur Seeks Supreme Court Modification of 'Cease and Desist' Order

Former Union Minister and ex-BCCI President Anurag Thakur has approached the Supreme Court, requesting a modification to an order that mandated him to cease involvement in the cricket board's affairs.

The plea will be heard after two weeks, as stated by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joyamalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Thakur, argued that the January 2, 2017, order was issued without Thakur's hearing, although contempt and perjury charges were later dropped after he apologized.

(With inputs from agencies.)