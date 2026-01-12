Anurag Thakur Seeks Supreme Court Modification of 'Cease and Desist' Order
Anurag Thakur petitions the Supreme Court for modifying a previous ruling directing him to cease involvement in BCCI affairs. The court is set to hear the plea in two weeks. Previously, contempt and perjury proceedings against him were dropped after he issued an apology.
Former Union Minister and ex-BCCI President Anurag Thakur has approached the Supreme Court, requesting a modification to an order that mandated him to cease involvement in the cricket board's affairs.
The plea will be heard after two weeks, as stated by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joyamalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Thakur, argued that the January 2, 2017, order was issued without Thakur's hearing, although contempt and perjury charges were later dropped after he apologized.
