Empowering the Youth: Becoming Cyber Peace Ambassadors

The Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has called on the younger generation to become 'cyber peace ambassadors' in response to growing online financial fraud. He stressed their role in educating people about cyber security during a seminar on National Youth Day themed 'National AI Cyber Suraksha.'

Highlighting the complexity of cyber fraud, Seth pointed out that criminals are employing advanced techniques like digital arrests via video calls, with AI misused by perpetrators. The seminar aimed to arm youth with knowledge and strategies to protect against these evolving threats.

Experts, including Major Vineet Kumar of Cyber Peace, emphasized that MSMEs face heightened vulnerability due to limited resources against cyber threats. The event underscored the necessity for a collaborative effort across sectors to raise awareness, equip citizens with necessary skills, and encourage safe use of AI and digital platforms.

