Left Menu

Empowering the Youth: Becoming Cyber Peace Ambassadors

Minister Sanjay Seth urges youth to become 'cyber peace ambassadors' to combat rising cyber fraud. A seminar highlighted AI misuse and digital fraud, especially targeting MSMEs. Collaboration between academia, industry, and society is vital to tackle these issues. The event was organized by Cyber Peace Foundation and BSNL Jharkhand Circle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:02 IST
Empowering the Youth: Becoming Cyber Peace Ambassadors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has called on the younger generation to become 'cyber peace ambassadors' in response to growing online financial fraud. He stressed their role in educating people about cyber security during a seminar on National Youth Day themed 'National AI Cyber Suraksha.'

Highlighting the complexity of cyber fraud, Seth pointed out that criminals are employing advanced techniques like digital arrests via video calls, with AI misused by perpetrators. The seminar aimed to arm youth with knowledge and strategies to protect against these evolving threats.

Experts, including Major Vineet Kumar of Cyber Peace, emphasized that MSMEs face heightened vulnerability due to limited resources against cyber threats. The event underscored the necessity for a collaborative effort across sectors to raise awareness, equip citizens with necessary skills, and encourage safe use of AI and digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global
2
India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

 India
3
End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

 Global
4
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026