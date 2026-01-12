Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Controversial Toll Collection on NH-66

Protesters led by MLA A K M Ashraf blocked NH-66 opposing toll collection at Arikady. Contending the toll plaza violates NHAI distance guidelines, over 500 protesters rallied. Despite police presence, arrests, and resumed traffic, toll collections began. The dispute, under court review, continues with no resolution reached in talks.

On Monday, traffic was obstructed on NH-66 in Arikady due to protests opposing toll collection, authorities reported. This demonstration, spearheaded by Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf, saw over 500 individuals organizing a sit-in at the toll plaza site demanding the cessation of toll fees.

Police forces, numbered over 300, were deployed to manage the situation as protestors argued that the toll's location violated NHAI guidelines which mandate a minimum of 60 km between toll points, while the current spacing is only 22 km.

The toll operators, however, stated the toll plaza was provisionally set up at Arikady due to incomplete construction at Chalingal. Despite the ongoing court case and failed discussions between officials and protestors, toll collection commenced and security at the site has been maintained, police confirmed.

