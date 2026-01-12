Left Menu

Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

British Columbia is focusing on expanding its commercial ties with India across multiple sectors, including liquefied natural gas, minerals, lumber, and technology. This effort aims to diversify supply chains affected by U.S. tariffs, while fostering job creation and economic growth in both regions.

British Columbia is taking significant steps to enhance its commercial relations with India, targeting key sectors such as liquefied natural gas, critical minerals, lumber, and technology, according to Premier David Eby. Commencing his six-day visit to India, Eby emphasized the need for strategic international partnerships as a countermeasure to U.S. tariffs.

Given the unjustified tariffs from the U.S. affecting British Columbia's economy, the province sees India as a vital partner with vast trade opportunities. Eby's visit aims to forge business relationships that facilitate agreements and create employment opportunities for British Columbians while supporting Indian industries.

Currently, British Columbia is expanding its liquefied natural gas facilities, with six projects underway. Eby's delegation is actively engaging with Indian business leaders, including state-run Indian Oil, to secure investments as part of a broader goal to attract $200 billion in the next decade.

