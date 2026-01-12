Left Menu

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the strategic significance of natural resources in geopolitics. Addressing the NIRANTAR platform, he highlighted India's need for balanced utilization of its bioresources to ensure sustainable development. He stressed the role of research and cooperation in environmental protection and industrial growth.

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday underlined the strategic importance of natural resources in the geopolitical landscape, emphasizing their crucial role in today's world dynamics.

Yadav, serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, led a meeting to bolster coordination among institutions within his ministry, focusing on the harmonious utilization of natural resources. He reiterated that geopolitics largely depends on these resources' sustainable use.

He stressed India's advancements in various sectors but pointed out that essentials such as food, medicine, and energy derive from nature. Speaking at the NIRANTAR platform, he noted the necessity of balanced policies for environmental protection and development. Highlighting the challenges of climate change, he advocated for strategic collaboration and research to mitigate these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

