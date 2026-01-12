Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a Lucknow court to grant Bollywood actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a passport. This decision came amidst a criminal case related to an unperformed stage show in Lucknow in 2018.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench authorized the petition filed by Choudhary, stating that she should receive a standard ten-year passport. The directive emphasized that the existing bail order contains no stipulations restricting her from obtaining a passport.

The bench has allowed prosecutors to seek modifications to bail conditions if necessary, while also acknowledging that the criminal trial is unlikely to conclude soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)