Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

Sapna Choudhary, an actor-dancer, has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a passport by the Allahabad High Court. Despite a pending criminal case, the court noted no conditions in the existing bail order preventing passport issuance, prompting a directive to the Lucknow court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:21 IST
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a Lucknow court to grant Bollywood actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a passport. This decision came amidst a criminal case related to an unperformed stage show in Lucknow in 2018.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench authorized the petition filed by Choudhary, stating that she should receive a standard ten-year passport. The directive emphasized that the existing bail order contains no stipulations restricting her from obtaining a passport.

The bench has allowed prosecutors to seek modifications to bail conditions if necessary, while also acknowledging that the criminal trial is unlikely to conclude soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

