Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport
Sapna Choudhary, an actor-dancer, has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a passport by the Allahabad High Court. Despite a pending criminal case, the court noted no conditions in the existing bail order preventing passport issuance, prompting a directive to the Lucknow court.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has ordered a Lucknow court to grant Bollywood actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a passport. This decision came amidst a criminal case related to an unperformed stage show in Lucknow in 2018.
Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench authorized the petition filed by Choudhary, stating that she should receive a standard ten-year passport. The directive emphasized that the existing bail order contains no stipulations restricting her from obtaining a passport.
The bench has allowed prosecutors to seek modifications to bail conditions if necessary, while also acknowledging that the criminal trial is unlikely to conclude soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gambia Takes Stand at ICJ: A Quest for Justice in Rohingya Genocide Case
Landmark Genocide Case Against Myanmar Opens at ICJ
Myanmar in the Spotlight: Genocide Accusations at UN’s Top Court
Gaza Governance Transition: Technocratic Shifts Amid Ongoing Tensions
Gambia Challenges Myanmar at UN's Highest Court: A Genocide Reckoning