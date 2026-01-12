Shadowfax Set to Roll Out Grand IPO Worth Rs 1,900 Crore

Shadowfax, India's premier logistics services provider, is gearing up for a significant Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO), expected to unveil next week. Insiders disclosed the valuation is aimed at Rs 7,400 crore, which is strategically conservative to attract institutional investors for long-term commitments.

The IPO will feature a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore alongside a Rs 900 crore offer for sale by existing major shareholders like Flipkart, Nokia Growth Partners, and prominent figures such as Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal. The funds raised are poised to bolster network infrastructure, expand operational capacity, and drive marketing and branding initiatives.

In recent developments, the company's draft red herring prospectus received the nod from the markets regulator Sebi. Shadowfax, which has revolutionized e-commerce logistics in India, commands a substantial 21% market share in express parcel delivery, leveraging its vast network of 14,758 pincodes.

