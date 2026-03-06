Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ambitious Boost: Tourism, Infrastructure, and Industry at the Forefront

Maharashtra's latest budget, led by Devendra Fadnavis, unveils plans for tourism promotion, cultural projects, and vast infrastructure upgrades. Highlights include a ropeway at Vasota Fort, a second Film City, metro expansions, housing revamps, and major industrial hubs, with a focus on economic growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:40 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/@maharashtra_assembly_live/YT). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to enhance tourism, cultural identity, and economic growth, Maharashtra's government has rolled out an extensive budget plan under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. Key initiatives include a ropeway project at Vasota Fort and the development of five Jyotirlinga pilgrimage sites, overseen by senior IAS officers.

The completed first phase of Pandharpur Temple's development is set to be followed by a second phase, while religious sites linked with the Mahanubhava Panth will receive attention. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation marks its Golden Jubilee by modernizing 50 tourist spots statewide.

The cultural landscape will see the introduction of a Ramkal Path Development Project in Nashik and a second Film City near Nagpur in Ramtek. Meanwhile, infrastructure projects such as metro expansions and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project underscore a commitment to transport network enhancements. Plans for slum redevelopment and affordable housing in Mumbai aim to uplift living standards significantly, while industrial growth is propelled by the proposal of 18 mega industrial hubs and a major steel hub in Gadchiroli. The budget envisions Maharashtra's transformation towards a trillion-dollar economy by 2026-27, with a financial blueprint of Rs 7.69 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

