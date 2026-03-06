Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ambitious PPP Policy to Propel Infrastructure Growth

The Maharashtra government has introduced a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy in its 2026-27 budget to accelerate infrastructure development. The policy, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to attract large-scale private investments to help realize the state's vision of 'Viksit Maharashtra-2047'.

The Maharashtra government unveiled an ambitious Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy in the 2026-27 budget on Friday, seeking to attract substantial private investments.

The initiative, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative assembly, forms a crucial element of the state's long-term goal to achieve the 'Viksit Maharashtra-2047' vision.

By incorporating both public and private funding, the policy is set to infuse significant capital into infrastructure development, providing a substantial boost to the state's economic landscape.

