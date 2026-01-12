India's Youth Job Market Set to Expand by 11% by 2026: Key Insights

India is poised for a significant expansion in youth hiring, with an expected growth of 11% by 2026. This surge could spawn around 1.28 crore jobs across diverse sectors like IT services, fintech, and green energy, as per NLB Services, a global digital talent solutions provider.

According to NLB's CEO Sachin Alug, different sectors will share in this job growth, with IT services taking a 30-40% slice, followed by fintech's 20%, manufacturing at 12%, and healthcare with 13%. The logistics and green energy sectors are set to account for 10.7% and 4%, respectively.

The upsurge in jobs heavily depends on the workforce's readiness with AI and future-fit skills, making large-scale upskilling essential. Only 45% of the current youth are deemed job-ready for high-growth tech and digital roles. Targeted upskilling could improve productivity by 21% in knowledge-intensive sectors, adding up to 8% to India's GDP.