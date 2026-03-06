Tensions in the Skies: Australia-China Helicopter Standoff

Australia has rebuked China for what it describes as an 'unsafe and unprofessional' encounter involving military helicopters. The Australian Defence Department on Friday disclosed this incident happened during routine patrols over the Yellow Sea.

The Australian helicopter, engaged in international surveillance concerning U.N. sanctions on North Korea, was reportedly approached by a Chinese counterpart. The Chinese helicopter allegedly matched the Australian craft's altitude and closed in dangerously close, causing the Australian crew to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

China disputes Australia's account, claiming that Australian helicopters were conducting close reconnaissance. China's defense ministry contends that its actions were both legitimate and professional, further accusing Australia of distorting facts. The incident marks a recurring theme in Australia-China military interactions, underscoring regional tensions.

