Tragic Accident: Two Lives Lost in Shadiabad Bus Incident
Two men, Ajay Rajbhar and Indraraj Rajbhar, died when their motorcycle skidded on sand and a bus ran over them in Shadiabad. The bus driver fled but was later arrested. The victims were on their way to visit family. Police continue investigating the accident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives in Shadiabad after being run over by a bus when their motorcycle skidded on sand spilled on the road. The victims, identified as Ajay Rajbhar, 26, and Indraraj Rajbhar, 25, hailed from Bharthipur village in Azamgarh district.
The accident occurred on Monday evening as the men were en route to visit Ajay's sister. Their motorcycle lost balance due to sand spilled from a building material consignment, causing them to fall onto the road. A bus that was trailing them unfortunately could not stop in time and tragically ran over the pair.
The bus driver, Mukhtar, abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled but was apprehended later that evening. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
