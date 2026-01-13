FMCG Revolution: Scale Sherpas Launches Smart Force for Enhanced Market Penetration

In a transformative development for India's FMCG sector, Scale Sherpas, a company founded by industry veterans Anjana Ghosh, Atanu Gangoly, and Priyanka Gupta, has announced the launch of Smart Force. This innovative solution aims to tackle the challenges faced by brands in scaling their distribution networks efficiently.

The FMCG market in India, valued at over INR 9 lakh crore, predominantly relies on General Trade, which accounts for 65% of sales through millions of kirana stores. However, traditional distribution methods are marred by inefficiencies, data gaps, and weak digital integration. To address these issues, Smart Force offers a shared workforce model that improves productivity and execution consistency across markets.

Smart Force's ready-to-deploy model includes shared sales teams, optimized routes, and standardized processes, enabling brands to activate efficiently in multiple locations. The model promises to reduce go-to-market costs by up to 40% and compress expansion timelines significantly. With an AI-enabled app, Smart Force enhances daily market engagement, ensuring brands build a strong on-ground presence.

