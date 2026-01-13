Left Menu

Blinkit Drops '10-Minute' Delivery Promise Amidst Worker Safety Concerns

Quick-commerce company Blinkit, under Eternal, has removed its '10-minute' delivery promise following Labour Ministry intervention over worker safety concerns. Other companies like Zepto and Swiggy's Instamart are expected to follow. AAP leader Raghav Chadha and gig workers appreciate the change to improve worker conditions.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:33 IST
  • India

Eternal-owned quick-commerce firm Blinkit has abandoned its '10-minute' delivery promise following an intervention by the Labour Ministry, which cited rising concerns over the welfare and safety of delivery workers.

Insiders reveal that similar actions are anticipated from other companies such as Zepto and Swiggy-owned Instamart. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led discussions with these delivery platforms to address the issue, resulting in a pivotal decision by Blinkit to amend its brand messaging from '10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes' to '30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep'.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has hailed this decision, stressing the need for worker safety over unrealistic delivery deadlines. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union also praised the move, urging comprehensive measures to benefit workers and align with India's labour goals.

