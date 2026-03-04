Left Menu

Ecuador and U.S. Launch Joint Anti-Drug Operations

Ecuador and United States forces have initiated joint operations to tackle drug trafficking, announced the U.S. Southern Command. Details remain classified, but the efforts are part of a broader plan by Ecuador's government to combat narco-terrorism, coinciding with recent successes against major crime figures.

04-03-2026
The United States and Ecuador have embarked on joint operations aimed at curbing the pervasive issue of drug trafficking in the region, according to a statement from the U.S. Southern Command.

The U.S. military's Southern Command, which oversees operations in 31 countries across South and Central America and the Caribbean, announced this initiative as part of a broader effort to combat illegal drug activities.

Ecuador's Ministry of Defense and President Daniel Noboa are coordinating closely with the U.S., describing the move as a new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining, coinciding with a recent major victory against organized crime.

