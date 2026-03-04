Cristiano Ronaldo's Hamstring Setback
Cristiano Ronaldo has sustained a hamstring injury during Al Nassr's victory over Al-Fayha. The club has not provided a recovery timeline but confirmed he is undergoing a rehabilitation program. Despite the injury, Ronaldo was seen training with weights as he prepares for his sixth World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 09:48 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Al Nassr announced that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury but did not disclose the expected duration for the Portugal star's recovery.
The injury occurred during Saturday's match against Al-Fayha, which Al Nassr won 3-1. Although initially described as 'muscle fatigue' by coach Jorge Jesus, it remains unclear if the injury is a strain or a tear.
Seen training in photos released on Al Nassr's social media, Ronaldo continues his preparation for the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup Playoff Tickets: An Affordable Gateway to Glory
Countdown to Chaos: Challenges Looming for the 2026 World Cup
Record-Breaking Ticket Sales for 2027 Rugby World Cup
Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory
World Cup 2026: Geopolitics and Challenges Shape the Tournament's Path