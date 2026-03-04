Cristiano Ronaldo's Hamstring Setback

Al Nassr announced that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury but did not disclose the expected duration for the Portugal star's recovery.

The injury occurred during Saturday's match against Al-Fayha, which Al Nassr won 3-1. Although initially described as 'muscle fatigue' by coach Jorge Jesus, it remains unclear if the injury is a strain or a tear.

Seen training in photos released on Al Nassr's social media, Ronaldo continues his preparation for the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer.

