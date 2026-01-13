Left Menu

Indo SMC's IPO Takes Off with Strong Interest from Investors

Indo SMC's IPO was fully subscribed on its first day, with strong interest from individual and non-institutional investors. Anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and 360 ONE Group, contributed Rs 26.16 crore. Proceeds will support capital expenditure and working capital needs, with shares listing on January 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:43 IST
Indo SMC's IPO Takes Off with Strong Interest from Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indo SMC, an emerging manufacturer in infrastructural applications, successfully launched its initial public offering (IPO) with full subscription on its debut day. The IPO attracted significant interest, particularly among individual investors, who subscribed to 1.6 times the shares offered.

The initial public offering by this Ahmedabad-based company includes a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 91.95 crore and aims to finance the acquisition of new plant and machinery, enhance working capital, and meet general corporate objectives. As of Monday, the IPO had already garnered Rs 26.16 crore from anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and 360 ONE Group.

The company's financial figures reflect a robust income of Rs 138.78 crore with a profit of Rs 15.44 crore in fiscal year 2025. With shares set to be listed on BSE SME on January 21, Indo SMC is deciding its share price within a range of Rs 141-149 each.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026