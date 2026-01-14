Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Tensions

Emerging markets saw significant gains as investors reacted to domestic updates and U.S. inflation data. Despite high geopolitical tensions, including issues with Iran, Greenland, and Venezuela, equities climbed. The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose, and analysts see strong risk reward in these markets despite challenges such as FX volatility and potential interest rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:29 IST
Emerging markets experienced a significant uptick on Wednesday, driven by insights from domestic updates and U.S. inflation data. Investors, despite ongoing global geopolitical tensions, pushed the broader MSCI Emerging Market Index to a record high. Notably, high-profile conflicts involving Iran, Greenland, and Venezuela lingered.

According to Geoff Yu, EMEA macro strategist at BNY, there's a favorable outlook on equities. "Adding to EM allocations is a consensus trade for the year, but we believe equities yield the strongest risk reward," he mentioned, highlighting the supportive FX valuations, yet noting the complex environment amid potential rate cuts.

In Europe, Hungary and Poland's markets showed mixed results, while South Korea and Taiwan benefited from strong AI-related demand. Currency dynamics reflected Hungary's slight gains and South Africa's benefit from strong precious metal pricing. Their financial status is evolving amid global financial influences and pending policy decisions.

