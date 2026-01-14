Left Menu

Tragedy on the Rails: Crane Accident Leads to Fiery Derailment in Thailand

A construction crane fell onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, causing a derailment that killed at least 30 people. The accident occurred on a planned Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project. Authorities are investigating, and the contractor, Italian-Thai Development, may face legal action for their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nakhonratchasima | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST
A construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, leading to a catastrophic derailment that claimed at least 30 lives. This incident occurred on a site linked to a high-speed rail project aimed at connecting Southeast Asia under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities continue to search the wreckage, with five passengers still unaccounted for. Thai Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ordered an investigation into the accident's causes as the railway plans to take legal action against the contractor, Italian-Thai Development.

This tragedy adds to the woes of the Italian-Thai Development company, which was also involved in last year's fatal collapse of the State Audit Building in Bangkok. The continuous involvement of Chinese firms in Thai infrastructure projects is drawing increased scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

