Left Menu

Coca-Cola Revamps Leadership Structure with Key Appointments

The Coca-Cola Company announced significant leadership changes, including Sanket Ray's promotion to oversee large emerging markets and Henrique Braun's future role as CEO. Claudia Lorenzo and Sedef Salingan Sahin were also appointed to pivotal roles to drive growth and digital strategy in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:07 IST
Coca-Cola Revamps Leadership Structure with Key Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled a series of leadership appointments, aimed at boosting its operational capacity across major global markets. Currently the President of India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), Sanket Ray has been promoted to the Emerging Large Markets Lead role, starting March 31.

Ray will spearhead Coca-Cola's strategic initiatives in India, Southwest Asia, Greater China, Mongolia, Japan, and South Korea. Henrique Braun has been named the future CEO, effective March 31, 2026, succeeding James Quincey, who will remain as Executive Chairman.

Additionally, the company is introducing two new market groupings to tighten focus in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Claudia Lorenzo and Sedef Salingan Sahin will helm these operations, with Sahin taking charge of the company's digital transformation as Chief Digital Officer.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

 India
2
Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security Crises

Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security C...

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

 India
4
Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026