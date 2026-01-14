Coca-Cola Revamps Leadership Structure with Key Appointments

The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled a series of leadership appointments, aimed at boosting its operational capacity across major global markets. Currently the President of India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), Sanket Ray has been promoted to the Emerging Large Markets Lead role, starting March 31.

Ray will spearhead Coca-Cola's strategic initiatives in India, Southwest Asia, Greater China, Mongolia, Japan, and South Korea. Henrique Braun has been named the future CEO, effective March 31, 2026, succeeding James Quincey, who will remain as Executive Chairman.

Additionally, the company is introducing two new market groupings to tighten focus in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Claudia Lorenzo and Sedef Salingan Sahin will helm these operations, with Sahin taking charge of the company's digital transformation as Chief Digital Officer.