Naval Alarm: Unidentified Strikes Hit Ships Near UAE and Oman

In a concerning development, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received reports of ships encountering mysterious incidents near the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The incidents involve unidentified projectiles, raising alarms within the maritime community.

One significant event unfolded 7 nautical miles east of UAE's Fujairah, where the master of a vessel reported damage to the ship's steel plating due to a strike by unknown projectiles. Fortunately, the crew remained unharmed, as confirmed by the UKMTO.

A separate report from a vessel located 137 nautical miles east of Oman's Muscat described a loud explosion near the ship, followed by visible smoke on the water's surface. Remarkably, the vessel and its crew were declared safe, UKMTO added. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.