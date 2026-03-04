U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces Against Terrorism

The U.S. military's Southern Command revealed on Tuesday that collaborative operations with Ecuadorian forces have been initiated to tackle designated terrorist organizations within Ecuador's borders.

The collaborative effort is primarily focused on fighting the pervasive issue of illicit drug trafficking that plagues the region. However, the Southern Command stopped short of divulging further specifics about the operations.

The Southern Command, responsible for U.S. military activities across 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, made the announcement on social media platform X, keeping the details sparse.