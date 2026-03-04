Left Menu

Smash-Free Zone: Players Welcome Tournament 'Rage Rooms'

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff endorse the concept of 'rage rooms' at tennis tournaments, offering players a private space to vent frustrations. Following Gauff's racket-smashing incident, the ATX Open introduced a rage room, sparking discussions on player privacy and emotional release during competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 07:32 IST
Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have shown enthusiasm for the concept of 'rage rooms' at tournaments, providing a private space for athletes to vent frustrations away from public scrutiny. This idea comes following Gauff's well-publicized racket-breaking episode at the Australian Open.

The ATX Open in Austin, Texas, has already embraced the idea, setting up a rage room that allows players to release pent-up emotions. Sabalenka humorously warned that there might be nothing left to demolish once she's finished using it.

Gauff, initially skeptical of the rage room's existence, was pleased to learn it was inspired by her Australian Open incident. She noted it would be an exciting way to manage stress, providing a more satisfying outlet than destroying rackets. This development has sparked broader conversations about athlete privacy and mental well-being.

