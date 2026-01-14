Left Menu

Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

A newly opened toll plaza on National Highway 66 was vandalized amid ongoing protests against NHAI for not adhering to distance norms. The protest, led by MLA AKM Ashraf, highlights tensions over the plaza's location. Despite police presence, attempts at mediation have failed, increasing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:36 IST
Tensions escalated at a village along National Highway 66 after a crowd vandalized a newly established toll plaza late Wednesday night. The unrest follows protests by locals against the National Highways Authority of India over alleged violations of distance norms, according to police sources.

The toll facility on the Kasaragod–Talapadi stretch began operations last Monday under stringent police security. However, residents and an Action Committee, spearheaded by AKM Ashraf MLA, have been protesting indefinitely since Tuesday, citing that the plaza's positioning at only 22 km from the Talapadi plaza violates the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's assurance of a 60 km minimum distance between toll booths.

Around 8.30 pm, tensions boiled over as protesters attacked the toll booths, shattering glass panels and damaging CCTV cameras. Despite a heavy police presence, the outbreak caused a brief traffic disruption. The violence occurred after a mediation session led by the District Collector, involving NHAI officials and local MLAs, ended without resolution. Kumbla Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

