Deadly Train Accident Shakes Southern Spain

Tragedy struck southern Spain on Sunday as two high-speed trains derailed in an incident that claimed five lives, according to RTVE, Spain's state television. The accident, near Adamuz close to Cordoba, also left an unspecified number of passengers injured, as confirmed by Civil Guard sources.

The Iryo 6189 train from Málaga to Madrid derailed first, crashing onto an adjacent track. The Madrid to Huelva train, traveling on that track, derailed subsequently, causing a chaotic scene, according to Adif, the rail network operator. This occurred just ten minutes after the train departed Málaga at 6:40 p.m. local time.

In response, Adif suspended all train services between Madrid and Andalusia. Local emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, deploying at least nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles. Salvador Jimenez, an RTVE journalist aboard one of the trains, provided harrowing images of the aftermath.