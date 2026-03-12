Trump to Invoke Emergency Law for Offshore Oil Producer

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump plans to invoke an emergency law to aid offshore oil producer, Sable. The decision reveals Trump's ongoing influence in the energy sector.

The announcement, initially reported by Bloomberg News, is expected to have substantial implications for the industry. However, the specifics of the measures Trump intends to implement remain largely undisclosed.

Industry insiders and analysts are closely monitoring the situation for further developments and potential impacts on the oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)