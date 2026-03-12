Left Menu

Trump to Invoke Emergency Law for Offshore Oil Producer

Former President Donald Trump is set to invoke an emergency law to benefit offshore oil producer Sable. The move, reported by Bloomberg News, indicates a significant step to support the energy sector, though details of the specific provisions and implications are still emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:33 IST
Trump to Invoke Emergency Law for Offshore Oil Producer
Trump

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump plans to invoke an emergency law to aid offshore oil producer, Sable. The decision reveals Trump's ongoing influence in the energy sector.

The announcement, initially reported by Bloomberg News, is expected to have substantial implications for the industry. However, the specifics of the measures Trump intends to implement remain largely undisclosed.

Industry insiders and analysts are closely monitoring the situation for further developments and potential impacts on the oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026