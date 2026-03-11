Left Menu

Helipad Boosts Emergency Response in Poonch's Remote Regions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned a helipad construction in Poonch's Mendhar sector. Estimated at Rs 3.35 crore, it aims to enhance emergency response and connectivity in this remote, border district, marking a shift towards robust infrastructure development. Minister Javed Ahmed Rana praised the initiative as lifesaving and strategic.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the construction of a helipad in the Poonch district's Mendhar sector, accompanied by a waiting lounge facility. Officials announced the Rs 3.35 crore project as a major advancement in enhancing border district infrastructure.

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the strategic initiative. He emphasized that this development would significantly improve emergency response capabilities, facilitate disaster management, and support medical and administrative operations in this challenging terrain.

Rana highlighted the helipad's potential to enhance accessibility and save lives, especially where road access is limited. He acknowledged the chief minister's commitment to balanced development, ensuring remote border areas are prioritized in infrastructure initiatives.

