Tragedy Strikes: High-Speed Train Derailments in Southern Spain

Two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain, with at least seven people dead and 100 injured. The accident occurred near Adamuz in Cordoba province, leading to the suspension of rail services between Madrid and Andalusia. Passengers and emergency services responded urgently to the catastrophic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Sunday, two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain, resulting in the loss of at least seven lives and injuring over 100 individuals, including 25 seriously, according to police sources. The accident occurred near Adamuz in Cordoba province.

The derailment involved an Iryo-operated train en route from Malaga to Madrid, which veered off track and collided with another train traveling from Madrid to Huelva. Rail network operator Adif stated that the incident happened shortly after the Iryo train departed from Cordoba.

The crash has halted all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, as emergency services, including ambulances and support vehicles, rushed to the site. Passengers have shared experiences of chaos and evacuation efforts, as regional authorities activated emergency protocols for immediate relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

