Explosion at Inner Mongolia Steel Factory: A Tragic Incident

In a tragic turn of events, an explosion at a steel factory in Inner Mongolia claimed the lives of four people and left 84 others hospitalized. Chinese authorities have detained those in charge of the plant as investigations commence.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday at the Baogang United Steel plant located in the city of Baotou. The explosion was traced back to a pressurized storage tank, which was designed to hold steam and high-temperature water.

State media reported that the disaster sent shockwaves throughout the region, with a massive cloud of white smoke visible in the sky. Six individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue. Baogang United Steel is recognized as a significant state-owned enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)