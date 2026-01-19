Left Menu

Explosion at Inner Mongolia Steel Factory: A Tragic Incident

An explosion at a Baogang United Steel plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, resulted in four deaths and 84 hospitalizations. Authorities detained factory heads following the incident, with six individuals still missing. The explosion from a steam and water storage tank sent tremors and white smoke into the air.

19-01-2026
In a tragic turn of events, an explosion at a steel factory in Inner Mongolia claimed the lives of four people and left 84 others hospitalized. Chinese authorities have detained those in charge of the plant as investigations commence.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday at the Baogang United Steel plant located in the city of Baotou. The explosion was traced back to a pressurized storage tank, which was designed to hold steam and high-temperature water.

State media reported that the disaster sent shockwaves throughout the region, with a massive cloud of white smoke visible in the sky. Six individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue. Baogang United Steel is recognized as a significant state-owned enterprise.

