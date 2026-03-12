Tragic Mystery in Manipur: Two Men's Deaths Spark Outrage and Tension
The bodies of two missing men, Thangboimang Khongsai and Thengin Baite, were found in Manipur's Kamjong district, prompting tribal groups to demand justice. The state government has pledged to hand the case over to the NIA and provide compensation. Tensions rise with protests and attacks on government property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking development in Manipur's Kamjong district, the bodies of Thangboimang Khongsai and Thengin Baite were discovered, leading to widespread anger and demands for justice.
The state government has decided to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while also promising ex gratia to the victims' families. This announcement came amid growing protests against the killings.
Tensions escalated further as angry villagers attacked a police vehicle, and key roads were blocked, demanding rapid action from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President
Cyber Chaos: Pro-Iranian Hackers Target US and Middle East
Safety of Indian nationals, need for unhindered transit of goods & energy remain India's top priorities: PM Modi in talks with Iranian prez.
In talks with Iranian prez, Modi expresses deep concern over escalating tension, loss of civilian lives, and damage to civilian infra.
PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to peace & stability, pushes dialogue, diplomacy in phone conversation with Iranian president.