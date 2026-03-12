Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Manipur: Two Men's Deaths Spark Outrage and Tension

The bodies of two missing men, Thangboimang Khongsai and Thengin Baite, were found in Manipur's Kamjong district, prompting tribal groups to demand justice. The state government has pledged to hand the case over to the NIA and provide compensation. Tensions rise with protests and attacks on government property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST
In a heartbreaking development in Manipur's Kamjong district, the bodies of Thangboimang Khongsai and Thengin Baite were discovered, leading to widespread anger and demands for justice.

The state government has decided to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while also promising ex gratia to the victims' families. This announcement came amid growing protests against the killings.

Tensions escalated further as angry villagers attacked a police vehicle, and key roads were blocked, demanding rapid action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

