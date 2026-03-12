Tragic Mystery in Manipur: Two Men's Deaths Spark Outrage and Tension

In a heartbreaking development in Manipur's Kamjong district, the bodies of Thangboimang Khongsai and Thengin Baite were discovered, leading to widespread anger and demands for justice.

The state government has decided to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while also promising ex gratia to the victims' families. This announcement came amid growing protests against the killings.

Tensions escalated further as angry villagers attacked a police vehicle, and key roads were blocked, demanding rapid action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)