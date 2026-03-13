Left Menu

South Korea's Major Investment Shift to the U.S.

South Korea's prime minister announced that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed new legislation aiding Seoul's $350 billion investment in the U.S. This move is part of a bilateral trade agreement. The announcement followed a meeting in Washington addressing bilateral relations and the South Korean parliament's legislative approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:30 IST
South Korea's Major Investment Shift to the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea's prime minister's office confirmed on Friday that the U.S. Vice President, J.D. Vance, endorsed Seoul's commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States. The endorsement comes following the passage of a pivotal bill authorized by South Korea's parliament.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok discussed enhancing bilateral relations during talks with Vice President Vance in Washington. The meeting occurred shortly after South Korea's legislative body passed the necessary bill on Thursday, highlighting Seoul's dedication to its investment promise under a bilateral trade deal.

According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, this legislative progress marks a substantial step in expanding economic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on fostering robust trade and investment ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026