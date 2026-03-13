South Korea's Major Investment Shift to the U.S.
South Korea's prime minister announced that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed new legislation aiding Seoul's $350 billion investment in the U.S. This move is part of a bilateral trade agreement. The announcement followed a meeting in Washington addressing bilateral relations and the South Korean parliament's legislative approval.
In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea's prime minister's office confirmed on Friday that the U.S. Vice President, J.D. Vance, endorsed Seoul's commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States. The endorsement comes following the passage of a pivotal bill authorized by South Korea's parliament.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok discussed enhancing bilateral relations during talks with Vice President Vance in Washington. The meeting occurred shortly after South Korea's legislative body passed the necessary bill on Thursday, highlighting Seoul's dedication to its investment promise under a bilateral trade deal.
According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, this legislative progress marks a substantial step in expanding economic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on fostering robust trade and investment ties.
