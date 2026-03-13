US Air Force Refuelling Plane Crash in Iraq Under Investigation

A US Air Force refuelling aircraft, involved in operations against Iran, crashed in western Iraq, prompting immediate rescue efforts, the US military reported on Thursday.

The US Central Command clarified that this incident did not result from hostile or friendly fire. Two KC-135 refuelling planes were part of the operation; one managed to land safely while the other crashed.

US Central Command oversees operations in the Middle East and confirmed the crash location, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by military personnel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)