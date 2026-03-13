US Air Force Refuelling Plane Crash in Iraq Under Investigation
A US Air Force refuelling plane crashed in western Iraq during a military operation against Iran. The incident, which did not involve hostile or friendly fire, led to a rescue operation. The US Central Command, responsible for Middle East operations, confirmed one KC-135 aircraft landed safely while the other went down.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
A US Air Force refuelling aircraft, involved in operations against Iran, crashed in western Iraq, prompting immediate rescue efforts, the US military reported on Thursday.
The US Central Command clarified that this incident did not result from hostile or friendly fire. Two KC-135 refuelling planes were part of the operation; one managed to land safely while the other crashed.
US Central Command oversees operations in the Middle East and confirmed the crash location, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by military personnel in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in the Skies: US Military Plane Crash in Iraq
US military says a refuelling aircraft went down in Iraq and rescue efforts are underway, a second aircraft landed safely, reports AP.
US Military Warns Civilians in Iran's Naval Zones
South Korea Asserts Its Deterrence Amid Potential US Military Asset Relocation
US Military's High Seas Campaign: Cartel Crackdown or Legal Quagmire?