DRDO's Bold Vision: The Future of Indian Electronic Warfare and Fighter Aircraft

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is prioritizing next-gen electronic warfare technologies and indigenous fighter aircraft programmes to enhance India's self-reliance and combat capabilities. The focus includes spectrum dominance, stealth technology in combat aircraft, and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to boost domestic technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:04 IST
DRDO's Bold Vision: The Future of Indian Electronic Warfare and Fighter Aircraft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant strategic move, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting its sights on pioneering the next generation of electronic warfare technologies. With a strong emphasis on self-reliance, the organisation is advancing indigenous fighter aircraft programmes to cement India's position in future warfare domains.

At the Electronic Warfare Conference-India, DRDO's Director General for Electronics and Communication Systems, B K Das, stressed the importance of converging industry, academia, and research institutions to propel the electronic warfare ecosystem. Das emphasized the momentum in developing indigenous technology under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Looking ahead, DRDO is charting new territories with advanced technologies like spectrum dominance and stealth capabilities in aerial combat. The development of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk-1, Mk-1A, Mk-2 variants, and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) underscores India's strategic vision to achieve air superiority with domestically developed systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

