Empowering Tripura: A New Era in Rural Development Training
Tripura's Rural Development department has commenced a five-day training at IIM Shillong, aimed at boosting governance in rural areas. The program focuses on enhancing the skills of elected officials in rural planning, administration, and welfare schemes. It highlights transparency, participatory planning, and grassroots-level implementation improvements.
- Country:
- India
Tripura's Rural Development department is charting a new course in governance with the commencement of a five-day management program at IIM Shillong. The initiative aims to elevate service delivery and governance in rural areas, gathering officials and elected members seeking improvement in administrative skills.
Organized by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, the program targets Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), emphasizing rural development planning and welfare scheme implementation. Prof Rohit Dwivedi stressed the role of panchayats in fostering inclusive and sustainable development, advocating for transparency and accountability at grassroots levels.
The extensive program will delve into planning, financial management, social inclusion, and leadership, among other thematic areas. Participants will engage in interactive sessions and group discussions, reinforcing Tripura's commitment to grassroots democracy and rural governance enhancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
