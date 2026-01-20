Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Undermining MGNREGA

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for centralizing power and weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. He accused the government of concentrating wealth among industrialists and undermining welfare for the poor. The Congress is campaigning to protect MGNREGA, which has been replaced by a new bill.

Updated: 20-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:09 IST
In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of centralizing power and weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Addressing Congress supporters in Raebareli, Gandhi said the government had 'insulted' MGNREGA by changing its name and withdrawing its protections for marginalised communities, a move he claims strikes at the heart of democracy.

The Congress MP asserted that the party is running a nationwide campaign to protect MGNREGA, standing firmly with laborers and committed to upholding their rights. He further alleged that PM Modi seeks to concentrate the nation's wealth in the hands of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, painting a stark contrast between the party's and the government's priorities.

Amidst these claims, Parliament approved the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which replaces MGNREGA. This development came amidst loud opposition protests, with accusations that the new legislation places undue financial burden on the states and erases Mahatma Gandhi's legacy from the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

